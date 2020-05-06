CANTON — While the overall trend of the decline in new cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County is “quite favorable,” according to Canton-Potsdam Hospital Associate Chief Medical Officer Andrew Williams, the path ahead to reopening the economy is still in need of some guidance.
During an update to St. Lawrence County Legislators Monday night, Dr. Williams and county Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire said there are guidelines that pave a path to reopening, but “guidance has been slow to come,” Ms. McGuire said.
Ms. McGuire told lawmakers Monday that officials from the seven counties that make up the north country region met Friday, and will be doing so weekly, to discuss the four core factors for regional reopening,
The region must have at least 14 days of decline in total net hospitalizations and deaths on a three-day rolling average; cannot exceed 15 net new total hospitalizations or five new deaths on a three-day rolling average; and must have fewer than two new COVID patients admitted per 100,000 residents.
In terms of health care capacity, regions must have the health care capacity to handle a potential surge in cases with at least 30 percent total hospital and ICU beds available. Hospitals also have to have at least 90 days of personal protective equipment stockpiled.
Regions also must have the capacity to conduct 30 diagnostic tests for every 1,000 residents per month and there need to be 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents.
Additionally, there are business safety precaution plans that have to be followed, such as adjusting workplace hours and shift design to reduce density in workplace; enact social distancing protocols; restrict non-essential travel for employees; require all employees and customers to wear masks; implement strict cleaning and sanitation standards; enact a continuous health screening process before entering the workplace; continue tracing, tracking and reporting of cases; and develop liability process.
The state announced new guidelines Monday under which regions can gradually reopen. No region of New York is safe to reopen under the state’s standards as of Tuesday.
But there are four phases in which businesses could be opened by phase one being construction/manufacturing/some retailers with curbside pickup; phase two being professional services, finance/insurance, real estate, etc.; phase three being restaurants and hotels; and the fourth phase includes arts/entertainment/recreation and education.
Ms. McGuire said she was unaware of the guidance of when the opening phases will shift from the first to the second and so on.
“The guidance has been slow to come, so, like I said, we just learned what the categories were for phases two, three and four just today. So I’m hoping this week we meet with the state to ask them questions on Wednesday,” she told lawmakers Monday. “We also do submit questions to the state on a daily basis that are answered for us, so those are the types of questions that we are waiting on for answers.”
Ms. McGuire said she had discussions about all the travel that happens during the summer for events and recreation in the county and said all the attractions that draw crowds should be avoided.
“So there is a plan for reopening that is underway,” Dr. Williams said. “But I would just point out that there has been significant sacrifices across the community that we’re all aware of and I think there is no reason to squander those sacrifices and gains that we’ve made by having a chaotic plan, so I think by following the 12 points that have been laid out is pretty sensible.”
He also said the public should be reminded that until there is a vaccine or effective treatment, the emphasis should be on prevention, protection and containment.
“And the primary focus of Public Health, at this point, and the local hospital systems is going to be to make sure we have the capacity for testing and that we can really do the tracing and contact control that we’ve already been doing and also determining what thresholds are going to be put in place so that we know that, as we reopen, that we can sort of assess whether we are successful in safely reopening or if there is reason to back track or at least intensify public health measures,” Dr. Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.