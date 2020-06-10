OGDENSBURG — A St. Lawrence County resident reported to be more than 70 years old, who tested positive for COVID-19, died Tuesday evening at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center due to complications associated with the virus.
Tuesday’s death is the third virus-related death reported in St. Lawrence County and the second at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
“We wish the family peace and comfort during this difficult time,” said Brandon Bowline, CHMC Chief Operating Officer.
Mr. Bowline emphasized the importance of all north country residents continuing to do their part to slow the spread of the virus and protect those in communities who might be at an elevated risk.
On Tuesday, the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reported eight known active cases of COVID-19 and two hospitalizations.
There have been 209 virus cases reported in St. Lawrence County since March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.