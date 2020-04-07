CANTON — St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe has issued a travel restriction advisory for the county.
“To the citizens of St. Lawrence County, please take notice that due to the new phase of this pandemic locally in St. Lawrence County, I am issuing a travel advisory for St. Lawrence County.
I would sincerely appreciate every citizens’ cooperation during this period in refraining from all non-essential travel.
We are at a very critical juncture in the fight against COVID-19 and the models that I have been provided warn of very dire consequences if we do not limit non-essential gatherings and non-essential travel.
Please stay home, practice social distancing, and follow all public health directives. Only travel if you are buying food, are traveling to or from a deemed essential occupation, or seeking medical attention.
I take no pleasure in issuing such an advisory but please understand that this is for the safety and well-being of all county residents. This advisory will be in effect until it is receded,” the advisory said.
The Sheriff issued the advisory just after 2 p.m Tuesday.
