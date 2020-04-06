CANTON — St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe is reassuring members of the public that, despite rumors, the county jail is free of COVID-19 and that inmates are being given the opportunities of isolating themselves and wearing protective masks.
The sheriff said over the weekend he heard concerns that the jail was on lock down, that an inmate had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and that inmates were being denied protective masks, all of which he said was untrue.
“The inmates have a right to lock themselves into their own cells 24-7 and never come out, they have that capability to choose and nobody has chosen to do that,” the sheriff said. “They have the opportunity to wear masks. They are supplied and if they want to wear them, they can wear the masks, but most of them don’t want to wear it. It’s not mandatory, we can’t mandate them at this time.”
If inmates choose to isolate themselves from the general population, the sheriff said they would be supplied with food and, if needed, medical treatment.
“We are following the department procedures set forth by the state,” he said. “There is no COVID case in there, but of course rumors and speculation happen and people say this is what’s going on . . . it’s totally untrue.”
He said there was an inmate who was treated for a non-COVID-19 related issue over the weekend and that stirred the rumor mill.
“I understand their concerns, they have reservations when nurses come in, but there are other illnesses that we still have to attend to and that is what happened over the weekend, we had an illness we had to attend to and everybody thought it was COVID-19 and speculation started getting out there.”
During a March 30 update to the St. Lawrence County legislature, Sheriff Bigwarfe said he has been implementing measures to minimize exposure to the virus including and following the state-mandated conclusion of visitations and screening everyone for symptoms that comes into the building.
That remained true Monday, he told the Times.
In addition to no visitation, there are no programs and attorneys are limited in their contact with inmates, as they meet in a booth with a divider between them.
“We just installed a video relay to the court systems so they are hopefully going to have it completed by this week, it may be up by today, where they can do video conferencing so they don’t even have to bring them out of the jail anymore,” he said. “Our goal is to get very minimal movement in and outside that facility as much as possible.”
Additionally the number of inmates continues to decline from what he said started with about 75 inmates at the start of the pandemic.
As of Monday, there are 55 inmates, nine of which are parolees, being housed in the jail, down from March 30 when there were 62 inmates, and that number is hoping to be shrunk in the coming week with the potential release of inmates who are being held on minor crimes or state parolees who are being held on what the sheriff said were technical violations.
“I am working this week with the county court judge, trying to minimize a few more and I know parole is going to be back in this week,” he said. “Obviously there are some inmates that just aren’t going to get out because of sentencing and other criteria that they aren’t going to meet. We still have to function as a correctional facility, we are still working to minimize population.”
