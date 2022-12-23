The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory for all of St. Lawrence County, effective immediately, due to a lake effect snow warning, wind advisory, and gale warning issued by the National Weather Service.
The weather service has issued a lake effect snow warning for southeastern and southwestern St. Lawrence County from 1 p.m. on Friday until 7 p.m. on Sunday with blizzard like conditions and snow accumulations of one to three feet.
A wind advisory and gale warning has also been issued for St. Lawrence County. Winds are expected to be 35 to 55 miles per hour, “creating hazardous conditions of snow drifts, trees in roadways, and any other unsecured items to be blown into the roadway.”
“A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a flash freeze on late Thursday night into Friday morning,” the sheriff’s office. “Blizzard like conditions will develop late Friday afternoon lasting into Sunday morning.”
Police said the weather conditions are likely to cause rapidly changing road conditions and reduced visibility as well as whiteout conditions.
“Due to these potentially hazardous weather conditions, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory for all of St. Lawrence County, effective immediately,” said a news release. “This advisory will remain in effect for the duration of both warnings issued by the NWS.”
