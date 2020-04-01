CANTON — Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe, in a news release Tuesday, warned residents of St. Lawrence County to be aware of scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheriff Bigwarfe said he had received notification from both state and federal attorney’s general regarding the scams and that his office will be working in conjunction with the United States Attorney’s Office in prioritizing efforts to disrupt and punish any criminal activity related to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Nationally, law enforcement has already observed a broad array of reprehensible criminal activity seeking to exploit this crisis” Sheriff Bigwarfe said in his release. “U.S. Attorney’s Offices have received reports of, among other things: businesses peddling fake test kits and cures for the virus; scam artists soliciting donations for sham charities; cyber criminals making extortionate threats based on their purported ability to infect victims’ families with COVID-19; corrupt medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures; and criminals making threats of violence against public officials.”
The Department of Justice also expects that criminals will try to fraudulently obtain benefits and other funding associated with relief bills passed by Congress in response to the crisis by using fake emails ending in ‘.gov’ to falsely reflect that emails are coming from the federal government, he said.
Residents are reminded that the Internal Revenue Service will not contact them through phone, text or email, will not ask for personal banking information through these outlets and federal stimulus checks or direct deposits have not yet been issued.
Sheriff Bigwarfe said the fake calls, texts and e-mails may claim, “‘Our records indicate that you are qualified to receive the 2020 Stimulus Refund. The fastest and easiest way to receive your refund is by direct deposit to your checking/savings account. Please follow the link and fill out the form and submit before May 10th, 2020 to ensure that your refund will be processed as soon as possible.”
Tax experts say it could take longer than three weeks for the Internal Revenue Service to process the payments.
Those who file their tax returns electronically and provide the IRS with their bank information will likely get their payments earlier via direct deposit. Paper checks are expected to take longer to mail out.
The IRS specifies on its website that no sign-up is required, and there is no need to call.
The stimulus law specifies that recipients will receive a notice by mail no later than 15 days after the payment was distributed, which will indicate the amount of money sent, the method by which it was delivered and a phone number to call at the IRS if the funds failed to arrive.
To report any criminal activity related to COVID-19 or any other questions they can be directed to the St. Lawrence County’s Detective Division at (315) 379-2360.
