The travel ban in St. Lawrence County has been extended until 8 p.m. today (Dec. 24).
A state of emergency was declared in St. Lawrence County due to deteriorating road conditions Friday. A travel ban was instituted due to extremely poor visibility.
The Sheriff will re-evaluate the road conditions this evening to determine if the travel ban will be extended or lifted.
Residents are urged stay off the roads as the conditions are extremely poor and visibility is limited.
The Sheriff’s Office along with the State Police have investigated numerous motor vehicle crashes with some including multiple car pile-ups. Many vehicles are disabled on the roadside with motorists stranded. Emergency responders are currently in the process of locating and rescuing stranded motorists.
State police report Route 68 between Ogdensburg and Canton, routes 37 and 12 west of Ogdensburg are closed due to high snow drifts and zero visibility.
St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien reported deputies and firefighters where using UTVs to rescue people stranded in vehicles.
A shelter has been established at the Hammond Fire Department.
About 600 households were without power in St. Lawrence County Saturday morning. All of the reported outages were in the northeast corner of the county.
Most businesses remained closed on Saturday with plans not to open until Monday morning, including large chain and grocery stores.
