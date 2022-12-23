The travel ban in St. Lawrence County has been extended until noon today (Dec. 24).
A state of emergency was declared in St. Lawrence County due to deteriorating road conditions Friday. A travel ban was instituted due to extremely poor visibility.
According to a release from the sheriff, there will be a re-evaluation mid-morning to determine if the travel will be exteneded or lifted.
The travel ban, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office means there hould be no travel, unless required by an employer or for an emergency situation.
Plows and fire department apparatus were grounded Friday night due to a lack of visibility.
The sheriff’s office is asking residents to stay off roads and to contact 911 for emergency assistance.
The state of emergency was issued at 8 p.m. Friday and will last until at keast noon today (Dec. 24.)
Police said the weather conditions are likely to cause rapidly changing road conditions and reduced visibility as well as whiteout conditions.
“Due to these potentially hazardous weather conditions, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory for all of St. Lawrence County, effective immediately,” a news release says.
The advisory remains in effect for the duration of both warnings issued by the National Weather Service.
