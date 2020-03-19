CANTON — St. Lawrence County has revealed COVID-19 statistics in its daily update.
As of Thursday, March 19:
- There are 15 people in quarantine.
- Approximately 86 people have been tested.
- Of the 86 tests, 29 have come back negative, while 57 are still pending.
- There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.
