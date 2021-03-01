MASSENA — Village trustees have approved a memorandum of understanding with the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department to use the Massena Community Center to dispense COVID-19 vaccinations.
“They’re looking to set up a site that’s inside the community center. This MOU is something that they initially provided. The administrator worked with counsel to make sure it was satisfactory and met the village’s needs. The end result is what you have,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire told trustees last week.
Trustee Gregory Paquin said he thought the Massena Central School District would be used as the site for vaccinations.
Village Administrator Monique Chatland said the department was conducting clinics at various sites, including Massena Hospital. She said the vaccinations had been scheduled to begin Feb. 24 at the Massena Community Center.
“They were supposed to start last week at the community center. However, they didn’t get the equipment they needed in time. So they’re going to do it at the hospital this week instead,” Ms. Chatland said.
The agreement says the end date will be based on demand and vaccine availability, “but the county anticipates needing the facility until June 30, 2021, at a minimum.”
Under the memorandum of understanding, the county can use the facility to operate the clinic at no charge in the event of a public health emergency such as COVID-19. The village will supply services such as water, gas, electricity, heat and ordinary janitorial expenses, but the county is responsible for providing the phone service.
The county will be responsible for providing supplies such as the vaccine and personal protective equipment like surgical and N95 masks, gloves, face shields and other protective equipment.
“The Massena Community Center site shall provide all other necessary supporting non-medical materials, such as tables, chairs, and associated equipment in connection with the operation of a POD. These requirements will be finalized by the county and the Village upon activation of the POD based on the needs at the time,” the agreement reads.
The county will be required to conduct the event by appointment only “to ensure proper crowd and traffic control both within the premises and upon the roads and parking lots associated with the Massena Community Center.”
