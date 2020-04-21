CANTON — St. Lawrence County is still weeks away from its apex of COVID-19 cases and St. Lawrence Health Systems Dr. Andrew Williams, Monday night, told county lawmakers it is too soon to lift restrictions that have been put in place that included putting the economy on pause.
“I would point out that there is every reason to believe that our peak is potentially weeks away,” Dr. Williams, president of the St. Lawrence County Health Board, told lawmakers during the monthly county Services Committee meeting via Zoom Technologies. “We did start this later than New York City and there’s really no indication in the numbers that we’ve had our peak yet.”
He said he believes there is a role for discussing a “regionally-specific, thoughtful, staged reopening,” of the economy when the time is right.
He said if the measures put into place to slow the spread is abandoned too early, it would be disastrous.
“When people are thinking about reopening, there are at least six principles that need to be discussed and one of those things is timing,” he said. “I think it is too early to talk about reopening in any kind of meaningful way but I think we should talk about it and think about what the issues are.”
The doctor talked at length about the nation-wide trend of people wanting their economies reopened and said while there should be at least a 14 day decrease in COVID-19 cases before considering reopening the economy, St. Lawrence County, in the past few days, is seeing the opposite, with an increase of three to 10 cases a day.
“I am also certain that the measures that we have implemented to slow the spread the slow of the virus have clearly caused economic hardship,” he said. “I do want to say, however, that we have to be very, very careful when we are discussing this because reopening too early could be disastrous and could lead to a rapid rise in the rate of illness and if not that, hasten a second wave of the illness”
But the epidemiology of the virus is different from region to region he said and that communities like St. Lawrence County, with a rural, low-population density, the discussion about when and how to reopen the economy should be different from that of places like New York City.
“The intervention and the time frames that are set out for New York City really aren’t relevant for our rural regions. So I very much support a regional approach to this,” he said.
“I also think whatever we do is going to have to be staged. If we were suddenly to remove these measures, it would be a disaster,” Dr. Williams said. “There is not an on-off switch that can be safely thrown, it’s more identifying elements of the economy that could be carefully opened when the timing is right.”
(5) comments
Waiting to hear what Stefanik says. We all know she prefers to go on a hunch, rather than listening to professionals. Upstate NY could be overwhelmed with cases if the economy is opened too soon.
Could be overwhelmed, could be ok...............just open carefully with sick, elderly and infirmed home. The numbers seem to support OK. 50 to 80% who get it have no symptoms, 90% get ill, 10% get very ill, and the very ill are forewarned, they are elderly or comprimised, so they could stay home and stay safe.
"50 to 80% who get it have no symptoms"
which will make it so easy for them to spread it to vulnerable people. this is a huge part of why what you are proposing is a recipe for disaster.
remember, the modern-day equivalent of ~2 million americans died in the 1918 pandemic and you want us to handle covid the same way.
Dr Williams is entitled to his thoughts, he thinks opening now is a bad idea...........but, he may be a bit short sighted, in trying to decrease the disease number for covid, he may in fact be increasing, drug addiction, drug deaths, domestic violence, poverty, hunger and ruining the ability of the government to govern, no tax revenue. There is a happy medium, not total capitulation to the concept that no one will get sick from this disease. Keep the sick home, isolate the infirmed, carry on. . This is the first time in history where the well are isolated. Its not working out very well, at all.
We'll see what the repubs say, after all they're the experts.
