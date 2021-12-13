POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health’s CEO says the current COVID-19 surge, where St. Lawrence County is regularly seeing over 100 new cases per day, is putting a greater strain on the local health care system. Health officials are also seeing younger hospitalized COVID-19 patients, driven by large numbers of unvaccinated people under the age of 55.
“Never have we seen such a continuously high percentage of inpatient bed capacity filled by COVID-positive patients,” St. Lawrence Health CEO David Acker said. “Unlike most routine inpatient cases, COVID patients require a substantially greater amount of staff resources at a time of our greatest staffing shortage. Not only do COVID-positive patients require more intense resource deployment, their lengths of stay run longer.”
On Monday, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 207 new cases since Saturday. There are 34 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and 150 have died of the illness since the pandemic began. The coronavirus has infected 16,214 people in St. Lawrence County so far, about 16% of county’s population.
Mr. Acker said this year’s predominant strain of COVID-19, the delta variant, is spreading rapidly among the unvaccinated, the majority of whom are age 54 and under.
“Last December we were dealing with the alpha COVID variant and the vaccine was just becoming available. This December, with 56% of county residents fully vaccinated we have the delta COVID variant, which spreads more quickly and reaches higher acuity more rapidly,” Mr. Acker said. “Fortunately, over 80% of St. Lawrence County residents age 55 and older are vaccinated. Alarmingly, the rates of vaccination of those 54 and younger is far below state averages. In 2021, we see greater numbers of this younger population being hospitalized.”
He said they do see fully vaccinated patients catching COVID-19 and ending up hospitalized, but that usually is because of “other significant underlying health conditions.”
“With each passing week it becomes increasingly clearer that this December 2021 crisis is being driven overwhelmingly by unvaccinated patients,” Mr. Acker said. Breakthrough hospitalizations do occur in those fully vaccinated, most frequently in patients with other significant underlying health conditions, but let’s not succumb to the false narrative that breakthrough cases prove the vaccine doesn’t work. Ten days ago at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, on a floor full of COVID patients, we had one unvaccinated patient. Since that time, of all the COVID patients admitted, 80% were unvaccinated.”
He said a perfect storm of skyrocketing COVID-19 numbers and shortages among nursing home staff is leading to difficulties in nursing home placement, and results in longer hospital stays for COVID patients.
“Never before has access to nursing home placement been more difficult as our region’s skilled nursing facilities struggle with ... staffing challenges. The result is that COVID-recovered patients remain in hospital beds long after their acute illness has resolved,” Mr. Acker said. “Never before has transferring high acuity patients in need of tertiary care been harder, as our tertiary hospital partners experience this same gridlock. Patients normally placed in larger centers remain here.”
In addition to all of those problems, the COVID surge is leading to longer wait times in emergency rooms, which can lead to overwhelmed health care workers and frustrated patients.
“All patients presenting to an emergency department are potentially COVID-positive. As a result, waiting room space is limited. Many patients presenting for emergency treatment exhibit COVID-like symptoms, requiring they be tested and treated separately. Emergency room patients needing inpatient admission are often unable to be promptly placed on the floors due to a lack of available beds, thus causing further congestion,” Mr. Acker said. “We understand that delays in care and restricted visitation can lead to heightened levels of frustration. Please understand we are doing everything possible to provide access to needed services. Please also understand that this continued escalation in the number of COVID patients requiring ever-greater inpatient bed capacity cannot be accommodated.”
