CANTON — In line with the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, St. Lawrence County Public Health is encouraging updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations for children younger than 5 years old.
On Dec. 23, the state Department of Health also accepted guidance from the CDC for bivalent COVID-19 booster shots for children under 5.
“More children now have the opportunity to update their protection against COVID-19,” a press release from the county Public Health Department states. “Parents and caregivers are encouraged to consider doing so, especially as we head into the winter months. Talk with your child’s health care provider to ensure they are up to date on all immunizations including COVID-19.”
The release states that children 6 months to 5 years of age who received the Moderna vaccine series are eligible to receive the bivalent Moderna booster at least two months after completing their Moderna series.
Children 6 months to 4 years of age who have not yet begun their three-dose primary series of the Pfizer vaccine, or have not yet received their third dose of the series, will now receive the Pfizer bivalent booster as their third dose.
Those same children who have already completed their three-dose primary series are not eligible for a booster dose of the bivalent vaccine at this time, as they are still expected to have protection against the most serious outcomes from the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The release states that it is not recommended to mix booster doses for this age group.
The department offers COVID-19 vaccinations every Tuesday and Thursday. Walk-ins are welcome those days from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
To make an appointment, or for more information, call 315-386-2325.
