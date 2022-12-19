POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health is getting a $10 million grant to create a St. Lawrence Rural Transport Consortium led by Gouverneur Hospital.
St. Lawrence Health, which owns and operates Canton-Potsdam, Massena and Gouverneur hospitals, will use the money to start an electronic health record (EHR) to establish an inter-facility transport coordination center and training for emergency medical services staff.
“The grant will be used to solve the issue of the lack of emergency medical technicians and paramedics in our rural region, as well as the ability to utilize a comprehensive electronic health record across our three SLH hospitals, clinics, and services,” St. Lawrence Health President Donna M. McGregor said in a statement.
The three hospitals will partner with the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad and Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad, which are the primary resources for getting patients to the hospital for emergency treatment.
The hospitals and rescue squads will also partner with Clarkson University in Potsdam, which will provide training for future emergency medical technicians and paramedics. The university will develop an academic training program that will be subject to accreditation by the Commission of Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs, St. Lawrence Health said.
“The grant dollars will fund the cost of tuition, setting up the simulation laboratory needed for training, and ongoing continued medical education,” Ms. McGregor said. “Moving to fully integrated, unified electronic health record platforms will enable SLH hospitals and other medical personal, including St. Lawrence County partner rescue squads, to provide increased quality of services, and potentially life-saving treatment, during emergency situations.”
The establishment of the St. Lawrence Rural Transport Consortium will be the final phase of the project, where coordination will take place between all the involved entities and staff.
“Our three hospitals provide unique services and specialists, so the need to transfer patients is likely and often emergent. Coordination between the rescue squads and hospitals is essential when involving patient transportation,” Ms. McGregor said in the statement.
