POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System has established four COVID-19 testing centers that are available to county residents, by appointment, who are experiencing symptoms virus symptoms.
The testing centers are in Potsdam, Canton, Gouverneur and Massena.
Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, unexplained severe fatigue and loss of taste or smell.
Testing is also available for people who have been referred by the county public health department.
People who have symptoms must call 305-261-6420 to make an appointment. The number is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents can also call the county public health department at 315-229-3448 to ask about appointments.
People with appointments will be required to:
— Arrive in a personal vehicle. Due to the increased risk of contamination, as well as current shortages of personal protective equipment, walk-ups are not permitted
— Be seated next to a working window
— Limit vehicle passengers to those needing a test
— Have a photo ID for all persons registered for testing that includes name and date of birth, such as a New York driver's license, state-issued ID, or passport
— Bring tissues and a washcloth or towel
— People receiving tests will be required to provide full name, current address and the best phone number to reach with your test results
What to expect at the testing center:
— People arriving for tests will remain in their vehicles.
— Upon arrival, after a phone call is made a healthcare provider in personal protective gear will come to the vehicle and provide instructions.
— The subject will be asked to blow their nose using their personal tissue.
— A soft swab will be inserted deep into the nose to get the necessary sample. This may be slightly uncomfortable, but the test is quick and should take less than a minute.
— Test results are not immediate; it may take a few days. After the test, information and instructions will be delivered.
— Test results will be delivered by telephone.
Signs have been installed at the four locations to help people navigate to and through each testing center site.
