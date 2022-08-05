St. Lawrence Health pediatric offices offering infant/toddler COVID vaccination

POTSDAM — The infant/toddler COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children ages 6 months to 4 years of age at St. Lawrence Health pediatric locations.
To receive the vaccination through St. Lawrence Health, children do not have to be current patients; the vaccine is open access to all children. To schedule the vaccine, call 315-261-5602.
While supplies last, appointments are currently being made for Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Canton Pediatrics, 80 East Main St., Canton. This is a three-dose series that will take 11 weeks to complete after the initial does.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone 6 months old and older get a COVID-19 vaccine to help protect them against COVID-19. The CDC further reports that although children are at a lower risk of becoming severely ill with coronavirus compared to adults, they can still become very sick from being infected. They may also have both short- and long-term health complications from COVID-19, and are able to spread the virus to others.
Children with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared with their peers who do not have underlying conditions. Children who get infected can also develop serious complications like multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), which is a condition where different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations and testing through St. Lawrence Health, visit https://stlawrencehealthsystem.org/covid-19.
To learn more about the infant/toddler vaccination or the child/teen vaccination, visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html.
