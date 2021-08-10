POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health has announced that its staff will need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Sept. 8, or undergo frequent regular COVID testing.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and have proven to protect people from serious illness and death, even in instances where vaccinated individuals contract COVID-19. This is good public health policy and will further protect our community from additional spread of COVID-19,” Infectious Disease Physician Assistant Kylie Broughal said in a prepared statement from the hospital.
Employees will be required to document their COVID-19 vaccine status — vaccinated, choosing not to be vaccinated, approved medical exemption, or approved religious exemption.
After Sept. 8, unvaccinated employees will be required to undergo frequent regular COVID-19 testing, to wear masks indoors and practice social distancing at work.
Employees who decline to report their status or to undergo testing will face disciplinary consequences.
Employees vaccinated after Sept. 8 can be released from the testing, masking and distancing requirements once their fully vaccinated status is documented with the hospital.
“We must remain vigilant against the virus, particularly in health care settings, as we continue to see increasing new daily positive cases here in St. Lawrence County and across the state,” Senior Vice President of Administration Jeremy Slaga said in a press release from the hospital.
The staff vaccination program will be implemented across all St. Lawrence Health affiliates, including Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital, Massena Hospital and its affiliated clinic and office locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.