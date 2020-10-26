POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System announced Monday it will be moving one of its COVID-19 testing sites in the village later this week.
Beginning Thursday, anybody who schedules a COVID-19 drive-up test at the Potsdam location will be directed from the original 49 Lawrence Ave., location to 10 Raquette Road, one of the health system’s properties in the SeaComm Plaza area off of Market Street.
Testing is for individuals who have been in contact with a person known to be COVID-positive, are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (including fever, cough, shortness of breath, unexplained severe fatigue and loss of taste or smell) and patients with referrals from the state Department of Health, a release from the health system said.
Anybody meeting those criteria and needs a test is asked to pre-register by calling the health system’s hotline at 315-261-6240 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
