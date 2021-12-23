WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties reported a combined 125 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in either county. Lewis County did not report updated COVID-19 information Thursday.
St. Lawrence County reported 75 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 17,044. There are 17 people hospitalized in the county due to the virus, down one from Wednesday. The county has experienced 157 COVID-19-related deaths.
Jefferson County reported 50 new cases, for a total of 14,700. Twenty-five people are hospitalized, five more than Wednesday. The county has experienced 142 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.