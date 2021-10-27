WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties reported a total of five new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.
St. Lawrence County reported that three more residents have died due to the virus, while Jefferson County reported that two residents have died.
The deaths in St. Lawrence County bring its total number of COVID-19 deaths since the start of pandemic to 131, while the deaths in Jefferson County bring its total to 100. Lewis County has experienced 33 deaths.
Jefferson County also reported 81 new virus cases, bringing its total to 10,565. There are 24 people hospitalized due to the virus, two fewer than Tuesday.
St. Lawrence County reported 68 new cases, for a total of 12,383. There are 23 people in the hospital, an increase of one from Tuesday.
Lewis County reported six new cases, for a total of 3,264. There are five people hospitalized, the same as Tuesday.
