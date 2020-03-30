CANTON — St. Lawrence County Public Health reported Monday afternoon that there are now 23 cases of COVID-19 being tracked in the county.
“As of March 30, 2020 at 5:22 p.m., there are 23 positive COVID-19 test results for St. Lawrence County,” a press release stated.
“Current cases have been identified from Canton, Winthrop, Massena, North Lawrence, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and St. Regis Falls. At this time, four of the five SUNY Potsdam cases are accounted for here in St. Lawrence County; one is accounted for in the individual’s county of residence.”
In a question and answer session broadcast on Facebook Live on Monday afternoon, St. Lawrence County Community Health Educator Brigette Conklin revealed that none of the cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County are hospitalized and all are being treated at home in isolation.
St. Lawrence County’s first case was reported on March 25 and the number of cases has grown steadily each day since.
County officials urge residents to leave home only for essential travel, to stay six feet away from other people, to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their doctor if they are not feeling well.
