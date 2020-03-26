CANTON — St. Lawrence University President William Fox issued a message to faculty staff and students Thursday that an employee of the university has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I write to inform you that the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department notified the University today that an employee of St. Lawrence University has a confirmed case of COVID-19,” he wrote in the letter.
Neither the university nor the Public Health Department will reveal the identity of the person.
“This individual will remain quarantined by the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department until their officials have cleared the individual. The individual did not live on campus and has been off campus since Monday, March 16, 2020,” Mr. Pox wrote.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will notify students, faculty and staff who may have been exposed.
The president urged people to continue social distancing and assured that affected physical spaces will receive the recommended antiseptic cleaning.
It is not clear if this is the same individual cited in the March 25 declaration of a COVID-19 case in the county, or a new case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.