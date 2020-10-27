CANTON — More than 200 people on St. Lawrence University’s campus are awaiting the results of COVID-19 testing after traces of the virus were detected during wastewater testing at the college Saturday.
Students in Hulett Hall and Lee Hall were ordered to quarantine in their dorms until results of tests administered Monday are returned.
The quarantine order directs students to stay in their rooms, not visit any common spaces, physically attend classes or interact with anyone but their roommates. Student are allowed to retrieve take out meals to be eaten in their rooms.
Aside from those quarantined due to the wastewater testing, there are five others quarantined on campus. St. Lawrence University has reported a total of five COVID-19 cases among its campus community with just one known active case.
The university has administered more than 11,000 tests since Aug. 17. Officials for the university expects results of the tests administered Monday to be returned in about three days — Thursday.
