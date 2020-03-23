OSWEGO — St. Peter’s Church, 83 E. Albany St., will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The church is open for prayer, Eucharistic Adoration, the Rosary, Spiritual Communion, personal Stations of the Cross, etc.
They request that, if possible, visitors bring sanitizing wipes to clean the door handles on the way in and out, inside the church in the area which they are using and everything they touch. This will ensure the ability to keep the church open.
For more information and updates visit: https://www.facebook.com/stpeterschurchoswego/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.