ST. REGIS FALLS — Students at St. Regis Falls Central School District will be fully remote until the end of the school’s Thanksgiving break.
District officials on Wednesday announced that the school would switch to remote learning after Veterans Day due to the high spread of COVID-19 in the area, according to a press release from Jess Collier, a public information specialist with the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES.
With a third of the school’s population quarantined, keeping classrooms staffed has been an issue. On Friday, district officials made the decision to extend the remote learning period until Monday, Nov. 29.
“I fully understand that it’s not easy for families to manage remote schooling,” Superintendent Anne Young said in a letter to parents and guardians. “I appreciate your patience and flexibility as we navigate these coming weeks.”
District officials will distribute GoBags filled with learning materials and supplies to families on Monday, Collier said. The school district will deliver meals — breakfast and lunch — starting Monday.
Families that need meals delivered can sign up on the district’s website, stregiscsd.org. Families signed up for previous remote learning periods will remain signed up for meal delivery, Collier said.
Throughout this remote learning period, the school district still plans to provide transportation for BOCES students who have placements outside of St. Regis Falls, according to Collier, who said all winter sports practices for St. Regis Falls Central School District students are temporarily on hold.
The school district has a remote resource hub on its website, with additional information about the school’s plans for remote learning, Collier said.
Young asked families to take the precautions necessary to ensure students can get back to in-person learning.
“The only way we’ll be able to keep our students learning in the classroom through the rest of holiday season is if community members take COVID seriously and do what they can to help keep everyone safe,” Young said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.