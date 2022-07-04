AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has deactivated the Emergency Operations Center, though Tribal Health Services will continue to issue public health advisories.
A Tribal Council resolution formally deactivated the operations center on Wednesday, according to a news release from Brendan F. White, the tribe’s director of communications.
The decision comes more than two years after a state of emergency was declared for the community in March 2020, a declaration intended to remain active until the COVID-19 pandemic no longer poses a significant threat to the health and safety of Akwesasne, according to White.
The Tribal Council said in a statement that the past two years have been difficult for the community, and “through the leadership and guidance of the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center, tribal resources and personnel were utilized to effectively respond and help minimize the pandemic’s hardship on the community.”
Similar to the flooding that Akwesasne experienced in 2018, the operations center used a unified command system that consisted of several tribal programs working together to respond to the pandemic, White said. The response team was led by incident commanders Derek Comins, the tribe’s director of emergency management, and Tsiorasa Barreiro, the tribe’s executive director.
The incident response team worked with Tribal Health Services, Tribal Police and the departments of communications, compliance, facilities and the Office of the Family Advocate, White said.
The center monitored the spread of COVID-19 and provided updates to community members on appropriate safety measures.
Efforts included assembling and conducting regular testing and vaccination clinics, publicizing preventative steps and protective measures and contributing to a vaccination rate of 72.4% in Akwesasne, White said. Emergency operations also hosted food distribution events.
The center “consistently enlisted the efforts of numerous tribal programs and staff that each had an invaluable role to serve,” the Tribal Council said.
“We offer our heartfelt appreciation for their tireless efforts and dedication to help keep our overall community healthy and safe,” the council added.
Tribal Health Services will continue to monitor developments and share information with the Akwesasne community through public health advisories. White said these updates will include reported cases of COVID-19 and information on vaccination and testing clinics that will continue to be held, and the distribution of home test kits.
White said in the event of any significant developments, including the emergence of another highly transmissible strain of coronavirus, the center may be reactivated.
