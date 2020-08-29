AKWESASNE — The small number of active cases of COVID-19 in Akwesasne and surrounding areas has led the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to remove its curfew in the southern portion of the community and expand the area in which people may travel without self-quarantining on their return home.
The tribe’s Emergency Operations Center announced Friday that the curfew imposed early in the pandemic has been lifted. The curfew, which applied only to the U.S. portion of the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, had originally required people to be at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., but that restriction was gradually scaled back over the past several weeks.
The 11 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew remains in effect in the Canadian portion of the reservation.
The EOC also announced the travel radius imposed at the same time as the curfew was being expanded to 100 miles on the Canadian side of the border. The radius had been 50 miles.
However, travel to the city of Montreal, which is within the radius, continues to be discouraged and anyone who does go to the city is required to self-quarantine for 14 days — the same as if they had traveled beyond the 100-mile zone.
“The decision to remove the curfew and expand the travel radius is due to the low number of active cases being reported by public health agencies throughout the region,” the EOC said in announcing the changes. “Montreal however, continues to report the highest number of confirmed cases in Canada and travel is discouraged.”
The travel radius on the U.S. side of the border had been expanded from 50 miles to 100 miles at the end of June.
The announcement came as Franklin County announced Saturday that the number of active cases of the virus remained at one. That one case is the result of a positive test result received Tuesday; the single case prior to that date has since been resolved, County Manager Donna Kissane noted in her daily briefing email Saturday.
The number of people in quarantine or isolation also remained static on Friday at 85. That number has been fluctuating throughout August, rising as high as 147 on Aug. 6 and falling to 79 on Aug. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.