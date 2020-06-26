AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has received $25,000 in federal funding for support during the COVID-19 crisis.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Friday that $278,993 in federal funding was being distributed to support New York’s tribal communities during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The federal funding was allocated through the Department of Health and Human Services’ Supporting Tribal Public Health Capacity in Coronavirus Preparedness and Response program, and will be used to assist tribal health departments and the tribal public health system during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Oneida Indian Nation received $69,993 and the Seneca Nation of Indians received $184,000.
