AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has report there no active cases of COVID-19 in the Akwesasne community.
All 10 people from the cluster of positive cases that were reported by Health Services from July 20 to July 27 have been resolved. The Franklin Country Public Health Department also reports no active cases in the county, while the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is reporting one active case.
Based on the current situation, the EOC will be shortening the curfew on the southern portion of Akwesasne by two hours. Beginning Aug.14, all individuals are required to stay home in the southern portion between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., except for anyone performing essential services.
The EOC asks individuals to please be respectful of the curfew, as it is intended to keep the community safe during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The curfew on Akwesasne’s northern portion remains unchanged at 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
For businesses under the jurisdiction of the Tribe, their hours of operation are permitted from 5 a.m. to midnight (Local businesses must close one hour before curfew. The off-premise sale of alcohol shall remain the same from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., while on-premise sales are not permitted.
For any community member or non-member employee of an Akwesasne business seeking a COVID-19 test, contact either of the health facilities contracted by the Tribe: Massena Hospital at 315-769-4321 or Mountain Medical at 518- 521-3322. There is no cost or any need to provide insurance information or cash deposits. Individuals must bring a tribal identification care, Band Card, or Nation Red Card to the testing site and state you are a resident or employee of Akwesasne.
Any questions regarding accessibility of the mass testing contracts should be directed to St. Regis Mohawk Health Services at 518-358-3141.
