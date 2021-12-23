AKWESASNE — In response to the large number of active COVID-19 cases in the area, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe will be hosting another walk-in vaccination clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the former IGA building, 850 Route 37 in Hogansburg.
For an appointment, call 613-575-2341, ext. 3220.
The clinic is open to those ages 12 and older.
