St. Regis Mohawk Tribe hosting vaccination clinic

St. Regis Mohawk Health Services, 404 Route 37 in Hogansburg. Blaine LaVoie/Malone Telegram

AKWESASNE — In response to the large number of active COVID-19 cases in the area, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe will be hosting another walk-in vaccination clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the former IGA building, 850 Route 37 in Hogansburg.

For an appointment, call 613-575-2341, ext. 3220.

The clinic is open to those ages 12 and older.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.