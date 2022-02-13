AKWESASNE — Despite the state’s decision to end the mandate for masking in businesses, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe will not be ending its mask mandate.
“The SRMT Emergency Operations Center, with the support of Health Services, is kindly reminding community members and guests that masks are still required in all public places under the jurisdiction of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe,” a spokesperson from the Tribe said.
The Tribe is a sovereign tribal government and implements its own protective measures to safeguard public health against COVID-19.
According to data from the state Department of Health, hospital bed availability is improving throughout the region and the state recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.9% Wednesday. The north country continues to lead with a seven-day average of 9.2% positivity as of Wednesday.
The north country also had the highest number of cases — 58.4 — per 100,000 people Wednesday over a seven-day average.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tribe has generally developed and maintained protective measures above and beyond NYS requirements. This has been an essential part of measuring and assessing the benefits or adverse impact of external measures,” a spokesperson from the Tribe said. “It has contributed to the enhancement of some tribal measures that have helped to prevent and further control the spread of COVID-19, such as the continuation of the Tribe’s mask mandate in all public places in Akwesasne’s southern portion.”
The Tribe also reported a 70.8% vaccination rate in Akwesasne on Wednesday.
According to data from the Tribe, 5,120 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 4,878 people have received their second dose out of a total population of 6,894.
The Tribe’s Health Services offers vaccine clinics throughout the week.
A pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech clinic for children ages 5 to 11 years old, is held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the Health Services main campus, 404 Route 37. This is a walk-in clinic, but appointments are preferred by calling 518-358-3142.
Health Services also holds an walk-in clinic for people at least 12 years old from noon to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the former IGA Building, 850 Route 37. Flu shots are also available at this open clinic.
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is also held from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Health Services main campus by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 518-358-3142.
