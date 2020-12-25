AKWESASNE — Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Services will start their vaccination plan on Tuesday, following the arrival of 200 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week.
According to a press release from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, the 200 doses of vaccine arrived earlier than anticipated and the tribe’s health services will proceed with their vaccination plans starting Tuesday.
“Receiving the vaccine earlier than expected is certainly a pleasant surprise. We did not expect the distribution would be directly from the manufacturer, which was the case, thus cutting out middle people and getting here faster than expected,” SMRT Health Services Director Michael Cook said in the press release.
Following recommended guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, voluntary vaccines will begin with frontline healthcare workers, tribal police officers, and tribal personnel who interact with the public daily, according to the press release.
The press release states Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine requires two shots, a prime shot, followed by a booster shot, 28 days after the initial shot is received.
Depending on the number of doses remaining, the tribe’s health services will expand inoculation efforts to a second group, starting Jan. 5, including individuals ages 65 and up, according to the release, which states it is anticipated that additional doses of the vaccine will be available in April or May for public vaccination efforts.
Individuals 65 years old or older can call 518-333-0230 to add their names to the vaccination list.
