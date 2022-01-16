AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services announced Wednesday that COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines will be updated to better align with the Franklin County Public Health Department.
The updated guidance also mirrors recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for a shorter isolation period and places the responsibility on individuals to self-report positive cases and conduct contact tracing.
“Due to the increase in positive cases, individuals who receive a positive test result from a COVID-19 home test kit are urged to notify others of potential exposure,” Brendan White, the Tribe’s director of communications, said in a press release. “Positive cases are also asked to self-report test results to Franklin County Public Health or SRMT Contact Tracers.”
The Tribe’s contact tracers can be contacted by calling 518-333-0230. A self-test reporting form is available on Franklin County’s website, franklincountyny.gov.
The Tribe’s EOC and Health Services advises any residents who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate at home for five days — regardless of their vaccination status.
Individuals who experience no symptoms after their five-day isolation may leave their home, however they are expected to wear a mask around others for another five days. Individuals who are still experiencing symptoms after their five-day isolation are advised to remain home until the symptoms subside without the use of medication.
Individuals who were exposed to another person who tested positive for COVID-19 and had received their primary series of vaccination doses within the previous six months are advised to wear a mask around others for 10 days.
Individuals who were exposed to positive cases of COVID-19 are highly advised to receive a COVID-19 test no sooner than five days following the exposure. Those who develop symptoms during this time are asked to stay home until symptoms resolve.
Those who were exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 and had not received their primary vaccination doses within the previous six months are asked to quarantine at home for five days and test no sooner than five days after the exposure.
Unvaccinated people who are exposed and develop no symptoms after five days of isolation are able to leave their home, but are expected to wear their masks around others for another five days.
Those who develop symptoms are asked to remain home until they subside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.