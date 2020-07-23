WATERTOWN — A staff member at Ives Hill Retirement Community has tested positive for COVID-19, its president and CEO confirmed Thursday.
“The staff member who tested positive is currently in quarantine, and will not return to work at Ives Hill until further notice,” Lisa Haglund, president and CEO of Heritage, the parent company of Ives Hill, was quoted saying in a press release. “All of our families have been notified. Per New York State mandate, all visitation at The Lodge is suspended until further notice. In accordance with HIPAA requirements, no further details will be released.”
The press release states Heritage has taken steps to prevent residents from exposure to COVID-19, like daily employee and resident health screenings and no group activities.
“The steps we are implementing are directly tied to the recommendations and guidelines of the CDC, state, local, and federal regulations, and we will adjust these steps if those recommendations change,” Ms. Haglund said. “To date, we consider ourselves lucky to have limited our exposure as a result of the pro-active efforts of our staff working in conjunction with our COVID-19 task force.”
