PHILADELPHIA — Indian River Central School District reported Monday that staff members at two of its primary schools have tested positive for COVID-19.
The district said on its website that a staff member at Theresa Primary School has tested positive and that a BOCES staff member at its Calcium Primary School has similarly tested positive.
The district’s statement said that given the likelihood of contact tracing and potential precautionary quarantine for other BOCES staff members, the impacted self-contained BOCES classes will operate on a remote schedule Tuesday.
As there was no impact on the rest of the Calcium building, the rest of Calcium Primary School will continue on the current hybrid schedule.
The district emphasized that only the affected classes in the BOCES wing will pivot to a remote learning schedule.
