ALBANY — The coronavirus pandemic has reached Albany County, officials announced Thursday, as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order to prohibit large, public gatherings while the state works to ramp up testing and health care facilities in preparation for a crippling outbreak.
Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy held a briefing Thursday morning to announce that two Albany County residents tested positive for COVID-19.
One is a SUNY Albany student in his early 20s living in the city of Albany. The second is a woman in her 30s who lives in the town of Guilderland. Both are recovering at home.
“We’ve long said that this is a rapidly evolving situation and that COVID-19 would eventually make its way to Albany County,” Mr. McCoy said. “Now that it has, especially with these two confirmed cases that do not have a travel history to the CDC’s high-risk, Level 3 countries, it is imperative to remember to use best practices in hand hygiene, sneezing and coughing into a tissue and throwing it immediately away and not to touch your face — particularly your eyes and nose — to stop the spread of this virus.
“As testing ramps up, there will likely be more positive cases, however, we have been preparing for weeks and we are ready,” Mr. McCoy said.
Gov. Cuomo issued an executive order Thursday prohibiting large, public gatherings of more than 500 people. Facilities such as arenas and theaters will have their legal seated occupancy reduced by 50%. The order does not include schools, hospitals, nursing homes, mass transit facilities, bars, restaurants or governmental buildings, according to the governor’s office. People who do not comply will be subject to a range of penalties or fines.
The new rules will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and will continue indefinitely. The rules went into effect for Broadway theaters in Manhattan at 5 p.m. Thursday.
“We are getting more aggressive with our testing and these new density reduction guidelines,” Gov. Cuomo said Thursday afternoon at a coronavirus briefing in the state Capitol. “You have to reduce the spread by reducing the density of people and take dramatic actions of that regard.”
Cuomo does not anticipate the state’s proposed 2020-21 budget, with an April 1 deadline, to be delayed.
The CDC reported 1,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of Thursday afternoon and 36 deaths in 42 states and the District of Columbia. The state’s positive cases of the illness, which has symptoms of fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, reached 328 Thursday. Forty-seven infected New Yorkers — or about 14% — are hospitalized.
Of the New Yorkers with the illness, 95 live in New York City, 148 in Westchester County, 41 in Nassau County, 20 in Suffolk County, seven in Rockland County, two in Albany, Monroe and Orange counties, four in Ulster County, three in Saratoga County and one each in Broome, Delaware, Dutchess and Herkimer counties.
Gov. Cuomo is working with health officials to impose a plan to prepare the state’s health care facilities so the illness will not overwhelm hospitals like it has in Italy. Italy is under a countrywide quarantine, which includes shuttered bars, restaurants and businesses, until March 25.
The governor suggested, if necessary, that hospitals cancel elective surgeries, which routinely fill 25 percent to 35 percent of hospital beds. Officials are also discussing implementing accelerated state Department of Health regulations to expedite training nurses and medical personnel, including asking former doctors and nurses to reconnect with prior employers to volunteer to assist in the intensive care unit.
“This is all if, if, if, if, if,” Gov. Cuomo said, repeating the word for emphasis. “You plan for any contingency now, and hope you don’t have to do any of it.
“We have more vacancy at upstate hospitals, and will coordinate upstate and downstate health systems if need be.”
The state is also working to establish a public health emergency system in response to the escalating spread, Cuomo said.
The state is working with the federal government to contract with 28 private labs to increase the state’s testing capacity for COVID-19, which the World Health Organization on Wednesday deemed a global pandemic. The state is conducting more than 500 coronavirus tests per day, state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, and is expecting to increase daily capacity to 5,000 once all facility testing is up and running.
As of Thursday afternoon, 2,314 people in New York had been tested for COVID-19 with 4,628 conducted tests, Mr. Zucker said. Each person is given two swabs to test with: One for the nose and mouth. Test results are available within hours at the most.
About 2,000 people in the state are under precautionary and mandatory quarantine, which lasts for 14 days.
People with COVID-19 symptoms should call their doctor before going to their local health facility or hospital.
“They should call ahead to your doctor and let them guide you with what to do next,” Mr. Zucker said.
Gov. Cuomo’s executive order limiting large gatherings comes on the heels of several other special regulations the state has implemented in the last week to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including ordering State University of New York and the City University of New York universities to conduct classes online starting March 19 for the rest of the spring semester. Public schools with a student who tests positive for the illness must close for at least 24 hours and be thoroughly cleaned.
The National Guard was deployed Thursday to a one-mile containment area in the city of New Rochelle — home to the highest number of reported cases in the nation, which mainly spread from a positive 50-year-old Westchester County attorney who was hospitalized in intensive care for most of last week. Nine schools in New Rochelle’s containment area are closed for the duration of the order, which ends March 25.
