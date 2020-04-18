Boats can now operate out of New York’s marinas, according to new language approved by the state on Saturday.
Well, sort of.
The Empire State Development Corp. will now allow for ongoing marina operations and boat repair/maintenance to operate, but the facilities must adhere to strict social distancing and sanitization protocols — such as disinfecting vessels — during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Use of such sites for the purposes of personal use or operation of boats or other watercraft is permissible, provided that no establishment offer chartered watercraft services or rentals,” according to the ESD’s website.
Marina restaurants can only offer take-outs meals or delivery.
Previously, the ESD had determined the use of boat launches and marinas for recreational vessels was not considered essential and the marinas could not be open.
It was unclear on Saturday night whether marinas could start preparing for the boating season and complete maintenance work on vessels.
There’s been widespread complaints from several types of businesses that the state’s guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus change on a daily basis and are confusing.
Private boat owners can still use their boats from their docks, however.
On Thursday, the ESD announced modifications pertaining to golf courses. They remain nonessential businesses, but golfers are now allowed to play at the golf courses.
However, clubhouses and pro shops cannot be open during the outbreak.
On Saturday, the New York State Club Association was asked to contact the state for clarity and confirmation of the meaning of the latest changes.
As a result, the following was reviewed and approved by the state:
— There can be no employees working at the recreational component of the golf operation with the exception of security and maintenance personnel. The golf course can have a golf pro or head starter work as security and be present to enforce social distancing.
— No access is permitted to club facilities including but not limited to the club house, pro shop, bag room and locker room. Caddies and golf carts cannot be used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.