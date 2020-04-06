covid 19
Tom Graser

CANTON — The newly launched state COVID-19 tracker allows visitors to dig into the daily statistic county-by-county.

The timing of how the data has been disseminated has resulted in some of the numbers differing day-to-day from the numbers reported by the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.

Here is a rundown of the number of tests administered and positive results reported in St. Lawrence County.

The numbers are only reported through April 4.

March 7 — 2 tests, 0 positive results

March 10 — 1 test, 0 positive results

March 11 — 2 tests, 0 positive results

March 12 — 1 test, 0 positive results

March 13 — 1 test, 0 positive results

March 14 — 1 test, 0 positive results

March 15 — 1 test, 0 positive results

March 17 — 7 tests, 0 positive results

March 18 — 3 tests, 0 positive results

March 19 — 7 tests, 0 positive results

March 20 — 7 tests, 0 positive results

March 21 — 20 tests, 1 positive result *

March 22 — 9 tests, 0 positive results

March 23 — 6 tests, 0 positive results

March 24 — 10 tests, 0 positive results

March 25 — 14 tests, 1 positive result

March 26 — 29 tests, 1 positive result

March 27 — 82 tests, 5 positive results

March 28 — 65 tests, 4 positive results

March 29 — 44 testes, 1 positive result

March 30 — 74 tests, 17 positive results

March 31 — 32 tests, 4 positive results

April 1 — 30 tests, 5 positive results

April 2 — 54 tests, 4 positive results

April 3 — 81 tests, 9 positive results

April 4 — 46 tests, 3 positive results

*This test result was later attributed to another county. 

Total tests per county as of April 4:

Franklin  152 tests, 10 positive results

Jefferson  587  tests, 26 positive results

Lewis  101  tests, 3 positive results

Oswego  562 tests, 28 positive results

St. Lawrence  629 tests, 55 positive results

