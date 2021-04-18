State COVID numbers dip as vaccinations continue

Coronavirus hospitalizations in the state dipped slightly to nearly four-month lows as the vaccination push continues to blunt a feared fourth wave of the pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.
“We’re still dealing with a pandemic and we still need to practice the behaviors that keep ourselves and others safe,” Cuomo said.
New York’s numbers have started to drop in recent weeks after a long plateau. Infection rates and hospital case loads had earlier dramatically dropped from highs hit in early January after the end-of-year holiday surge.
Public health officials say the ongoing vaccination push is keeping a lid on a feared spring surge even as more contagious variants hopscotch across the globe.
More than 13 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York state, with 27% of the population fully vaccinated.
and another 13% receiving at least one dose.
(C)2021 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
