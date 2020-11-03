LOWVILLE — After two days of closure due to “inclement weather,” the free COVID-19 state testing site hosted by the Lewis County Health System at the hospital’s main campus will be open for one hour Wednesday through Saturday.
According to a news release from the health system’s spokesperson, Christina Flint, the testing clinic will be open from noon to 1 p.m. each day.
The drive thru site is located in parking lot 6, which can be reached via the campus entrance north of the emergency room entrance near the helicopter landing site at 7785 N. State St., also known as state Route 26.
Signs are posted leading drivers to the site.
The tests are being processed in about three days by a state designated lab, according to the news release and while there is no fee for the test and insurance is not required, people seeking to be testing will be asked to supply basic information including their name, physical address, email address and a phone number to be used for contact tracing and any necessary follow-up calls.
Mrs. Flint said the hospital is working to create a location that is not susceptible to bad weather but the clinic’s hours of operation for the rest of the month will be released late this week. More information about the testing site can be found at www.lcgh.net/coronavirus.
