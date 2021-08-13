ALBANY — The state Education Department has released a “health and safety guide” for reopening New York schools, a move applauded by the New York State United Teachers in the absence of guidance from the state Department of Health.
The guide uses information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which the DOH has advised school districts to consult for guidance.
“With the end of the state disaster emergency on June 25, 2021, school districts are re-established as the controlling entity for schools. Schools and school districts should develop plans to open in person in the fall as safely as possible, and I recommend following guidance from the CDC and local health departments,” DOH Commissioner Dr. Howard A. Zucker said last week.
The state Education Department’s guide also uses information the American Academy of Pediatrics.
SED officials said the guide is designed to be used in conjunction with numerous other local, state and national resources available to schools to help them manage risks for students and staff from COVID-19 while supporting engaged learning for all students. It’s based on the best health and safety information that’s currently available and will be updated as public health conditions change.
The guide addresses questions related to COVID-19 vaccinations, monitoring community transmission, wearing of masks, physical distancing, sports and extracurricular activities, COVID-19 screening, health questionnaire screenings, contact tracing, COVID-related facilities projects, remote instruction, and funding sources available to schools and districts that may help with preparing for the upcoming school year and beyond.
Administrators are also encouraged to partner with their local health departments, director of school health services and other health professionals as they develop their policies for reopening schools and responding to health and safety concerns that may arise during the school year.
Among the concerns from school districts are the use of face masks and social distancing.
The CDC recently updated its guidance on masks due to emergency evidence that demonstrates that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is more infectious and has led to increase transmissibility when compared to other variants, even in vaccinated individuals. The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status and community transmission levels.
The CDC also recommends that schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. A distance of at least 6 feet is recommended between students and teachers/staff, and between teachers/staff who are not fully vaccinated.
Physical distancing is not required on school buses under the CDC’s guidance. It also notes that permitting large groups of students to eat in the cafeteria should be based on community transmission rates.
“At a time when schools are preparing to reopen and the COVID positivity rate is increasing, we must ensure our schools and districts have the most up-to-date resources and mitigation strategies available to keep our children and school staff safe,” state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a prepared statement. “Reopening amidst a pandemic for the second consecutive year is truly a daunting task. Our hope is that this guide, coupled with the input of local health officials will help the state’s education community as they prepare for September.”
The state Education Department guide can be found at www.nysed.gov/back-to-school.
New York State United Teachers President Andrew “Andy” Pallotta applauded the state Education Department for preparing the guidance in the absence of official guidance from the state DOH.
“As educators, we know that the best place for students to learn is in the classroom,” he said. “We must do everything we can to ensure every student has access to full-time, in-person instruction this year. That includes ensuring our schools are safe and healthy for students and the people who serve them.
“We support the recommendations of public health experts and SED to implement universal masking, robust surveillance testing and other measures as part of a layered, holistic approach that ensures the health and safety of everyone in our schools“We also believe district plans should be developed in partnership with educators and parents. We believe this because safe and healthy schools are critical to empowering every student in New York to thrive and succeed this year,” Mr. Pallotta added.
