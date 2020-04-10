LOWVILLE — State and federal elected officials answered questions posed by Lewis County residents during a teleconference sponsored by the county Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schulyerville; state Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-C-I-Rome; Assemblyman Kenneth Blankenbush, R-Black River; Jeff Boyce of the Small Business Administration known as the SBA; and Dale Rice of the SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center, joined Chamber Director Kristen W. Aucter in the question and answer session.
The federal Payroll Protection Program re-surfaced multiple times throughout the session as the best option to address some issues facing small businesses and farms.
The panel clarified that the program, administered by the SBA, does cover part-time personnel and beginning today, self-employed people and independent contractors can also apply.
Sen. Stefanik said that while it’s true that the $390 billion originally allocated for the program is quickly being used by struggling businesses, Congress is working on arranging $250 billion more by the end of the month.
Mr. Boyce added that the SBA is also prepared to provide technical assistance to businesses, as are the development centers and that the $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance may also be appropriate for some stressed businesses.
Some new federal programs are being considered for dairy farmers in Congress, Ms. Stefanik said, like establishing a “floor price” for milk and creating incentives to limit the amount of milk being produced so farmers can get a higher rate. A program in which the USDA would purchase excess dairy for food pantries is also being considered, she said.
“The world is upended right now and I know that everybody is being fairly cooperative, so I think if you have a problem, you should let us know so we can work through that with the various agencies,” Sen. Griffo said regarding one questioner’s concerns about suppliers demanding payment and rent being due.
A question about upstate ventilators to be used downstate drew responses from both state officials that the bipartisan, all-upstate response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s initial plan to have 20 percent of ventilators from upstate facilities’ supplies put into a cache for statewide use was not in vain.
“The governor did listen to us,” said Assemblyman Blankenbush, followed by Sen. Griffo, who added, “We were very direct and engaged immediately and it was a great cooperative effort to ensure that the governor understands and appreciates the needs across the entire state.”
All three officials assured the public that while their physical offices are not currently open, they are fully staffed by people working from home who can help anyone with questions or concerns.
To listen to the full session, go to the news page on the Chamber’s website at adirondackstughill.com.
