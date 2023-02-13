WATERTOWN — New York state is allowing individual hospitals and medical centers to decide whether people should mask in their facilities.
All Samaritan locations are using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so masks are still being required at all Samaritan locations.
The CDC says that all people, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a face mask in a health care setting based on transmission levels, not on COVID-19 community levels.
As of Monday, all counties in New York except two were listed by the CDC has having “high” or “substantial” transmission levels. Allegany and Yates counties have moderate transmission levels, which is a measure of the presence and spread of the coronavirus in county. The CDC’s community levels refer how much hospitals and health care systems are being impacted by the transmission.
“We are following the CDC’s guidelines because we really want to be as cautious as we can for our staff, for our patients, for our visitors, and a hospital setting, a health care facility setting, there’s just more risk involved because you could be caring for those patients that have COVID,” said Leslie M. DiStefano, Samaritan’s director of communications and public relations. “I think we have to be diligent in how we’re rolling this out, and source-control, face-mask, is very, very effective as we know.”
There were nine people admitted with COVID-19 at Samaritan as of Monday. That includes people who may have been admitted with incidental COVID — they didn’t go to the hospital because they had COVID, but they tested positive while being admitted.
The recommendations from the CDC apply to all patients, visitors and vendors at least 2 years old who can medically tolerate a face mask.
“Samaritan will continue to monitor the situation and determine its mandatory face mask use based on guidance while keeping patients, residents, visitors and staff as safe as possible while navigating the ever-changing guidance,” a news release from Samaritan reads.
The Lewis County Health System, which is using data from the state health department, is lifting the mask requirement.
“The Health System is committed to providing a safe environment for our staff, patients, and residents,” Dr. Sean Harney, chief medical officer of employed practices, said in a news release. “We will continue to use the NYSDOH source for COVID-19 data. The data is updated daily and is based upon the seven day average of positive cases and percent of positive tests by county. Based on Department of Health numbers, Lewis County is currently at moderate transmission.”
Dr. Harney said that if the numbers increase to high transmission levels under the state health department data, masking may be brought back.
“If a visitor exhibits respiratory symptoms, masks are always encouraged to help protect others,” a news release from the Health System reads.
“Masks will still be available at hospital entrances and provider offices for individuals that choose to continue masking as masking is a personal choice for everyone,” said Deb Mullin, registered nurse for infection prevention.
St. Lawrence County Public Health is also stating that although the state’s masking mandate has been lifted, people should continue to do what makes them comfortable, and those with symptoms are strongly encouraged to wear a mask around other people.
