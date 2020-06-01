NEW YORK — New York City was placed under curfew from 11 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday and police presence will be doubled following this weekend’s rioting.
After New York’s lowest number of daily COVID-19 deaths in more than two months, medical officials are worried about a statewide virus spike as thousands of National Guard members remain on standby in anticipation of another night of protests and violent incidents following last week’s death of an unarmed black man at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Demonstrations and violent incidents raged in dozens of U.S. cities overnight Saturday into Sunday and Sunday into Monday — many for the third or fourth nights in a row after 46-year-old George Floyd died facedown on the street on Memorial Day when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. Black Lives Matter rallies and events were also held in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Denmark.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state Health Department Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker pleaded with protesters to wear face masks or coverings in public and maintain social distancing, or 6 feet from others during demonstrations as officials have called large gatherings of more than 10 people “breeding grounds” to spread the coronavirus.
“I’m concerned about a spike,” Dr. Zucker said Monday. “We’re looking at this and are going to keep a very close eye every day.”
The state saw 54 COVID-19 deaths Sunday — the state’s lowest number of virus fatalities in a 24-hour period since March 23. About 50 days ago, more than 800 New Yorkers died from the virus each day.
“The whole closure period has been about 93 days,” the governor said during a press briefing Monday at his Manhattan office on Third Avenue. “Don’t snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.”
More than 13,000 state National Guard remain on standby to help state police maintain order during protests. State police dispatched officers Saturday and Sunday nights as protesters crowded downtown Albany, Syracuse and Buffalo. Dozens of arrests were made in each city after some demonstrators set fire to buildings and police vehicles or looted private businesses.
Dozens of protesters stood and lay down across the intersection of Henry Johnson Boulevard at Livingston Avenue in Albany on Monday afternoon to block traffic in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
“We’re not moving! Our babies is dying!” chanted dozens of protesters — who were mainly black and wearing face masks — while gathering in the road.
Albany city police vehicles surrounded the area, directing traffic away from the demonstration while others shouted “No justice, no peace.”
“Being black ain’t the problem,” a man shouted from the middle of the intersection into a megaphone. “Racism and white supremacy always has been the problem!”
After several minutes in the road, some protesters shouted for their fellow demonstrators to stand up.
“Something George Floyd never got the chance to do,” a man shouted.
Monday’s Albany demonstration remained peaceful as of 4 p.m. Graffiti and dozens of smashed windows were prevalent in Albany’s South End on Sunday, including the Albany County Board of Elections building. Other buildings were boarded up with spray-painted messages such as: “Black owned business. Leave alone.”
Gov. Cuomo has denounced any rioting or violent actions.
“Violence obscures the righteousness of the message,” he said, adding looting plays into the rhetoric of people resisting change.
“There are people who want to sow the seeds of anarchy,” the governor continued. “Can you have a legitimate protest movement hijacked? Yes, you can.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James will continue to review demonstrators’ actions and police response procedures following Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights’ protests. New York’s attorney general is an independently elected official position.
One video posted to Twitter and social media from Saturday shows a New York Police Department SUV driving a into a crowd of people. Another shows a city police officer pulling back a protestor’s face mask to douse them with pepper spray.
“I think it’s inexplicable,” the governor said. “I’m not going to judge it based on what I saw on the video,” he continued. “I agree the videos are very, very disturbing...There’s always two sides...If they find improper police conduct, there will be ramifications. This is not going to be a report that sits on the shelf.”
Earlier Friday, prosecutors charged ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Chauvin and the other three police officers involved in Floyd’s detainment were all fired Tuesday, one day after Floyd’s death.
Video recorded during the incident showed Floyd, handcuffed behind his back, facedown on the street with Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. During that time, Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and became unresponsive as Chauvin continued to hold his knee on Floyd’s neck. Police said they were trying to arrest Floyd as part of a forgery investigation.
Gov. Cuomo called for legislation to implement national law enforcement standards banning chokeholds and excessive police force. The governor also proposed prohibiting local prosecutors from prosecuting allegations of police abuse and supports reforming the state law that prohibits the release of police disciplinary records.
“Conflict of interests can be real or perceived,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I don’t care how good they are... How can people believe that a prosecutor who works with that police chief every day is gonna be fair?”
The state tested 2,113,777 people in total for COVID-19 by Monday, revealing 371,711 total positive cases of the virus. New York’s hospitalization rates continued a downward trend to 3,331 patients, down 105, according to the governor’s office.
The state had fewer than 1,000 new positive virus cases of the nearly 50,000 diagnostic coronavirus tests conducted Sunday.
“That is the lowest number we’ve had since March 12,” Cuomo said. “The progress is just phenomenal.”
New York City is expected to begin reopening June 8, as hospital bed capacity continues to improve and officials hire and train hundreds of contact tracers. The city is the last region to restart the local economy and satisfied five of the Department of Health’s seven required reopening benchmarks Monday afternoon.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 23,959 on Monday — up from 23,848 on Saturday and 23,905 on Sunday. Johns Hopkins University & Medicine’s online COVID-19 tracker, which includes probable virus deaths in its tally, listed the state’s virus death toll as 29,822.
The state saw 54 virus-related deaths Sunday, including 44 in hospitals and 10 in nursing homes. New York’s COVID-19 death rate is on a flattening decline after having 55 fatalities Saturday and 67 each Thursday and Friday.
