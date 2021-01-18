POTSDAM — Hundreds of COVID-19 shots were administered at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall on Monday morning, only hours after the state opened the facility as one of two mass vaccination sites in the north country.
The site drastically increasing vaccine dispersal to the Phase 1B category of workers locally.
Dozens of volunteers, St. Lawrence Health System employees and state officials were on site to help administer the vaccinations Monday as a steady stream of eligible and willing recipients moved through the fieldhouse one-by-one, receiving a jab of the vaccine.
“Just like a flu shot,” Leland Green, of Potsdam, said on his way out of the site. “I feel the same as I did when I went in there.”
State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez spoke with reporters in a nearly empty Maxcy Hall on Monday morning as well, saying she and other state officials are proud to open the Potsdam site.
“It really builds on the efforts that have occurred over this last week, the momentum that we’ve started statewide,” she said.
State officials at the vaccination site said they’re prepared to administered 500 doses of the vaccine per day, as long as supply remains in tact.
This story will be updated shortly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.