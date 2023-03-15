Tialeek Jones. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — State police in Watertown are attempting to locate 16-year-old Tialeek Jones, who was reported missing by family on Tuesday.

Police say he was last seen at his residence in Theresa wearing ripped blue jeans and a blue hoodie. He is 5 feet tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Tialeek Jones’ whereabouts to contact state police at 315-366-6000.

