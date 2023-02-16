WATERTOWN — State police in Watertown are seeking the public’s assistance identifying an individual after an incident at Walmart in LeRay.
According to state police, the individual was seen hitting and dragging a small child throughout the store on Saturday and the individual and the child left before police arrived at the scene.
State police are asking if anyone recognizes the person to contact state police at 315-366-6000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.