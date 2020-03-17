State police are urging people who call 911 to inform dispatchers if they or any members of their household are experiencing flu-like symptoms. This information will ensure first responders can prepare to prevent the spread of any illnesses.
In addition, until further notice, the state police are suspending employment fingerprinting, along with child safety seat checks at our stations.
“Public safety is a mission priority for our Troopers,” a press release from New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett stated. “While we understand that suspending these services is an inconvenience to the public, this is an extraordinary circumstance. The state police are committed to doing what we can to assist the state’s emergency response to COVID-19.”
