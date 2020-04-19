MANHASSET — New York will begin the nation’s most aggressive COVID-19 antibody survey next week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday, as the state’s daily virus death and hospitalization rates continue to decline.
The state’s blood antibody test, which determines a person’s coronavirus immunity, is scheduled to begin Monday with a sample of 3,000 people. New York’s population is about 19.5 million.
“It will tell us, for the first time what percentage of the population has actually had coronavirus,” Gov. Cuomo said during a briefing Sunday at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research on Long Island. “This will be the first true snapshot of what we’re dealing with.”
Results are expected by the end of the week. The state will continue to work with the White House and federal officials to assist with supply chain and coordinate private labs, the governor said.
New York’s COVID-19 fatalities totaled 13,869 by Sunday. The state saw 507 virus-related deaths Saturday, including 474 in hospitals and 33 in nursing homes, down from 540 on Friday and 630 on Thursday.
Nursing homes remain the state’s No. 1 concern, the governor said, as the facilities serve as optimum feeding grounds for the virus with scores of the most at-risk victims: Senior citizens and people with compromised immune systems or underlying conditions.
New York tested 617,555 people, revealing 242,786 positive cases of COVID-19 by Sunday afternoon. The state may be past the virus apex, or several-day plateau, as hospitalization rates continued to decline for the sixth consecutive day to 16,213 patients Sunday, down from 16,967 on Saturday. About 1,300 virus patients entered hospitals statewide Saturday, Gov. Cuomo said.
The state reported 4,878 patients in intensive care Sunday. Net change in intubations was also down 112 fewer patients, according to the governor’s office.
“If this trend holds, we are past the high point and all indications are, at this point, we are at the descent,” Gov. Cuomo said. “...It has been a journey of pain and anguish. We pray to God we are down the other side.
“Whether or not the descent continues depends on what we do.”
The state’s infection rate remains at 0.9 percent, meaning one New Yorker with the virus is, on average, infecting about 0.9 other people. The state has not calculated a separate infection rate for downstate counties and New York City, where the virus remains the most prevalent.
With a margin of error, the infection rate is 0.9-1.2 percent.
“If it’s at 1.2 people, it’s an outbreak ... and out of control,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have a very small margin of error here.”
Developing new testing and bringing it to scale and gradually restarting the economy at the appropriate time are critical to keep the infection and hospitalization rates under control, Gov. Cuomo said.
Many school districts and local officials are calling the governor’s office questioning when and how they can reopen, but it’s too soon to reopen with the infection rate on what could be a temporary decline, the governor said.
On Saturday, New York joined the states of Connecticut and New Jersey to open up their marinas, boatyards and boat launches for recreational use. Empire State Development, the state authority in charge of determining essential and nonessential businesses, updated its guidance for golf courses Friday, opening the door for them to reopen to golfers so long as almost all direct employees are not on premises. Beaches remain closed statewide.
Gov. Cuomo told New Yorkers frustrated by the social distancing measures to blame him.
“The state’s emergency powers now govern in this emergency, so blame me,” he said. “Somebody’s complaining about beaches not being open ... It’s true. It’s right. It’s the state law. So blame me.”
In the game against the virus, “This is halftime,” the governor added. “I understand they are under pressure and I understand the political pressure, but we must stay united and smart.”
The nation is experiencing a shortage of the required chemicals for diagnostic COVID-19 tests. The majority of the chemical reagents are manufactured in China.
Gov. Cuomo and President Donald J. Trump, who traded barbs over who is leading the pandemic fight Friday, agreed Sunday that the federal government must work together with state governments to iron out international supply chain logistics.
“I am right on testing. Governors must be able to step up and get the job done,” Mr. Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. “We will be with you ALL THE WAY!”
Just like I was right on Ventilators (our Country is now the “King of Ventilators”, other countries are calling asking for help-we will!), I am right on testing. Governors must be able to step up and get the job done. We will be with you ALL THE WAY!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020
The states and federal government each must do their parts, Gov. Cuomo said in response to the president.
“That’s called partnership,” the governor said. “Perfect. I agree.”
Gov. Cuomo reiterated the state’s need for additional federal funding in Congress’ next pandemic relief bill, which lawmakers are negotiating.
The National Governors Association on Friday asked for $500 billion from the federal government to rebuild state economies. Gov. Cuomo first issued the joint statement with National Governors Association Chairman, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on April 12.
If the federal government doesn’t send money to New York, the state could cut education spending by 50 percent, with school districts getting half the state aid they received last year, Gov. Cuomo said, adding hospitals would also face drastic cuts.
About 1.1 million healthcare workers statewide, including 445,00 hospital workers and 160,000 nursing home workers, have fought the virus on the front lines for the past six weeks. More than 95,000 medical professionals from neighboring states offered to help.
The state may send up to 400 ventilators to Massachusetts as the positive number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the neighboring state. Officials identified the machines and will transport within 24 hours, the governor said.
The state and nation must learn from the COVID-19 pandemic to improve healthcare, transportation, telemedicine, technology in education and a better future, Gov. Cuomo said.
“It’s not just reopen, it’s advance,” he said. “Use this as a moment in time ... We built back different. We built back smarter. How do we come back even better?”
(4) comments
If it is true COVID patients develop health protecting antibodies, (and I would take the leisurely guess they do), I would hasten the effort to clone them, much like they are currently cloned for various cancer treatments. The patents for cloning antibodies are owned by several companies including MS Geerlings Sr., Netherlands, Pharma Actinium Netherlands, ISOTOPIA Germany. The Senior Geerlings family is familiar with NNY and I believe be receptive in allowing use of its proprietary techniques and facilities. Be nice. Ask. The antibodies could then be used for treatment in targeting the viral unit load in a patient.
This here is wine country, Mr Cuomo! And what that means is the biological labs required to make antigen kits are right under your nose. With minor modification, you can spew the reactants out by the gallon, how you package it is up to you. Check with the US PTO for guidance.
When they are enforcing rules to follow that are stomping on 1st Amendment rights and the Bill of Rights, it has gone to far. The protests are happening because these Governors have gone to far. The real shame here? These Governors are not reasoning as to why folks are protesting
A right doesn't give you other rights. Just because you are bearing arms doesn't mean you can bear them into a place you are prohibited from. Just because you are speaking doesn't mean you may speak where everyone is being required to be quiet, it means you can't be picked on for the content of your speech. Just because you are practicing your religion doesn't mean you get to take otherwise illegal drugs in the process. And just because you are assembling to petition the government doesn't mean you get to do that in ways that are prohibited to everyone for any reason. Asking people to accommodate additional reasonable (considering the situation) requirements while practicing their rights is not the same as taking their rights away. Drive in religious services and protests are happening. As for commerce, the right of states to regulate commerce is settled law.
