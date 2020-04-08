ALBANY — The State University at Albany will lead boosted testing for COVID-19 in minority communities across the state as New York had its greatest number of virus-related deaths in a 24-hour period for the second day in a row, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.
Fatalities reached a daily high point for the second consecutive day Tuesday at 779 virus-related deaths — up from 731 on Monday — for a total of 6,268 fatalities. Tuesday’s daily death count is a surge from 594 New Yorkers on Saturday and 599 Sunday.
“The bad news isn’t just bad — the bad news is terrible,” Gov. Cuomo said Wednesday during his daily COVID-19 briefing in the state Capitol.
Former Westchester Assemblyman Richard Brodsky, D-86, died Wednesday at the age of 73. The downstate lawmaker, who served in public office from 1983 until 2010, had COVID-19 symptoms. Mr. Brodsky was tested for the virus, but the results were not released as of press time.
“Richard was a dedicated public servant, and in his 27 years in the Assembly, he fought to improve the quality of life for all New Yorkers,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement Wednesday. “Richard was not just a colleague, he was a friend and a mentor to me when I was first elected to the Assembly. It was an honor to serve with him and watch as he fought, not just for his constituents, but for all New Yorkers. On behalf of all his former colleagues in the Assembly, I offer our condolences to his wife and children and their family and friends.”
The governor directed all flags to be flown at half mast in honor of lives lost to the virus.
More virus patients are leaving state hospitals than are coming in for the second day in a row, which could indicate the peak or flattening of the virus curve, Gov. Cuomo said, adding it means the state’s social distancing mandates are working.
“There is no doubt we are now bending the curve ... and we can’t stop doing what we re doing,” the governor said. “If you start acting complacent, you’ll see that change in 27 minutes. We have a record number of deaths ... This can still turn any day from Sunday.”
The state tested 365,153 people and had 149,316 positive cases as of Wednesday afternoon. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for Wednesday’s updated virus hospitalization and intensive care counts.
On Tuesday, more than 12.6 percent of positively infected New Yorkers were hospitalized, or 17,493 people with 4,593 patients in intensive care. The state had discharged 13,366 patients by the end of Monday.
Gov. Cuomo plans to issue an executive order allowing all New Yorkers to vote by absentee ballot in the June 23 presidential and state primary elections.
The state will make an additional $600 payment to all New Yorkers who filed for unemployment, the governor said Wednesday. Benefits will be extended to 39 weeks. The state expects to be reimbursed by the federal government.
New York will prioritize COVID-19 testing in communities of color, Gov. Cuomo said, as data from the state Department of Health shows people in African-American and Latino communities are the most heavily impacted by the virus in the city.
Of the fatalities in New York City to date, 34 percent of the people were Hispanic and 28 percent were black. Hispanics make up 29 percent of the city’s total population and black people make up 22 percent.
By comparison, whites are 32 percent of the city’s population and account for 27 percent of its COVID-19 fatalities. Whites make up 75 percent of the state’s population outside New York City and 62 percent of virus-related deaths, according to the governor’s office.
Asian-Americans account for 7 percent of city deaths and 4 percent of deaths in the rest of the state. Other races and minority groups make up for 4 percent of the city’s fatalities and 2 percent outside New York City.
“It’s always the poorest people who pay the highest price,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Why is that? Let’s figure it out, do the research ... let’s learn from these lessons and do it now.”
Dr. Havidan Rodriguez at SUNY Albany will work with the state Department of Health and Northwell Health to develop more testing and research to address the spread of COVID-19 in minority communities.
“To say it is disturbing would be an understatement,” state Attorney General Letita James said in a statement Wednesday. “Public health crises like this both reveal and exacerbate the depths of inequality in our society ... We must expand treatment, rapid testing and tracking with a sharp eye toward marginalized communities.”
The state must do more to protect essential workers, many of whom are people of color, James said.
“That means providing and requiring protective equipment for public transportation workers; grocery store, delivery, and warehouse workers; home health aides, nursing home workers and others,” she added. “It is imperative that we also think long term about tackling inequality head on and ensuring that universal healthcare access is a right, not a privilege. This is call to action. Let’s heed it.”
The state launched a multi-platform, multi-language campaign Wednesday to reach wider communities across the state to emphasize the need to practice social distancing and stay home, according to the governor’s office.
The state will print and deliver 100,000 paper flyers to be included with local business deliveries each week, work with radio DJs, engage audiences on LinkedIn, illuminating highway signs and billboards with messages about staying home to save lives, working with social media app Snapchat to reach young people and more.
“This virus is truly vicious, and we all have an obligation to do what we can to protect each other and to protect the most vulnerable,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We will only be effective if social distancing is enforced and maintained. That’s why we are using every tool at our disposable to reach everyone, everywhere in every way — particularly communities we don’t normally reach — to reinforce the message to stay home and stop the spread, if not for ourselves, for the vulnerable people we love around us.”
The state’s most dense virus hot spots have remained downstate and in New York City. Positive cases of the virus have been detected in 57 counties, including the city, with 80,875 cases in New York City, 18,548 in Nassau County, 15,887 cases in Westchester County, 15,844 cases in Suffolk County, 6,413 in Rockland County and 342 in Albany County.
